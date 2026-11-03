Christmas Fast 2026: When It Starts, How Long It Lasts, and What You Can Eat

Christmas Fast is one of the multi-day fasts in the Orthodox tradition. It lasts 40 days and is dedicated to spiritual preparation for the feast of the Nativity of Christ.

During this period, believers strive not only to abstain from certain foods but also to devote more attention to prayer, good deeds, and self-discipline.

When Does the Nativity Fast Begin in 2026?

According to the new church calendar, the Nativity Fast in 2026 begins on November 15 and ends on December 24. It lasts 40 days.

This fast is also commonly known as “Philip’s Fast.” The name is associated with the feast day of the Apostle Philip: the fast begins the day after the feast, which, according to the new calendar, is celebrated on November 14.

For those who follow the Old Church Calendar, the Nativity Fast will begin on November 28, 2026, and will last until January 6, 2027.

What You Can Eat During the Nativity Fast

The main rule of the Nativity Fast is to abstain from animal products. Meat, poultry, milk, cheese, butter, sour cream, and eggs are excluded from the diet.

Plant-based foods form the basis of the diet. During the fast, you may eat:

vegetables and fruits;

grains and porridges;

mushrooms;

beans, peas, lentils, and other legumes;

nuts and seeds;

bread and vegetarian baked goods;

vegetable oil—on days when it is permitted by church regulations.

Fish is not permitted every day. According to the OCU’s church calendar for 2026, specifically, it may be consumed on November 21—the Feast of the Entry of the Most Holy Theotokos into the Temple.

On other days, it is best to follow the liturgical guidelines and recommendations of your parish priest.

It is important to remember that fasting is not merely about dietary restrictions. Its spiritual essence lies in prayer, refraining from evil deeds and words, reconciling with loved ones, and helping those in need.

Therefore, adhering to dietary rules should not be the sole purpose of fasting.

The strictness of these restrictions may also depend on a person’s health, age, and life circumstances. Pregnant women, people with chronic illnesses, the elderly, and those who require a special diet should not impose strict restrictions without consulting a doctor and a priest.

Earlier, we published the Orthodox calendar of holidays for November 2026—with all dates according to both the New and Old Styles.

As a reminder, in the United Kingdom, passengers have been warned of significant disruptions to train service during the Christmas and New Year’s period due to engineering work on several busy rail routes. The work will affect London’s Paddington Station and Birmingham New Street Station.

Read us on