The commander of the "Azov" military group, Brigadier General Denis "Redis" Prokopenko, stated that the information campaign surrounding the events in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, Kyiv Oblast, serves Russia’s interests. In his view, the spread of reports about this situation in the media plays into the hands of the aggressor country.

“The Russians are interested in dividing Ukrainian society and the military, destabilizing the situation in Ukraine, and tarnishing the image of the military. What is happening in the media regarding the events in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka fulfills all of these Russian objectives,” he said in a video address.

According to Prokopenko, people who do not serve in the military and do not assist the Defense Forces are engaging in sabotage behind the lines, discrediting the Ukrainian military and creating a narrative that benefits Russia.

“In this situation, one must either defend the country on the front lines or support the front from the rear—not stage provocations and play into the enemy’s hands,” the commander emphasized.

As previously reported, on November 2, information spread on social media about the alleged illegal detention of people in a house in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, near which local residents had gathered. National Guard Commander Oleksandr Pivnenko stated that military personnel who had been returned to their units after special combat operations were being held there, and four of them had been hospitalized. Interior Minister Ivan Vygivsky ordered an internal investigation.

Ivan Vygivsky, head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine (MIA), ordered an internal investigation into the events in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka in the Kyiv region, where National Guard servicemen were stationed.

Video: In Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, a crowd attempted to free the mobilized soldiers from a bus.

The commander of the National Guard acknowledged that those returned from the Special Military Unit were being held in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka.

Video: Twenty-five people were found in a house in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka; four were injured.

As a reminder, military command is rushing to the suburbs of Kyiv: details of the incident.

Read us on