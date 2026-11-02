A resident of Transcarpathia faces up to 5 years in prison for the brutal killing of a dog

Law enforcement officials in Zakarpattia Oblast have opened a criminal investigation into the cruel treatment of an animal in the village of Bohdan, Rakhiv District. The investigation was prompted by a video posted on social media showing a dog being beaten to death.

According to the investigation, a 19-year-old local resident tied the animal by the neck with a rope to a tree and struck it on the head with a stick until it died, explaining his actions by citing the dog’s constant barking.

The animal’s remains, found in a forest, were seized and sent for forensic examination. The suspect faces a prison sentence of three to five years under Part 2 of Article 299 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Source: Transcarpathian Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

In Kyiv, the Dniprovskyi District Court handed down a harsh sentence to a 31-year-old local resident, finding him guilty of cruel treatment of a stray dog, which led to its death. The perpetrator was sentenced to 7 years and 6 months in prison.

Meanwhile, a bill has been introduced in the Verkhovna Rada that tightens regulations on the keeping of both wild and domestic animals. For the first time, imprisonment will be introduced as a penalty for smuggling them.

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