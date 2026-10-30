The National Police of Ukraine are investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths of 22 military personnel. According to law enforcement, in some cases, the perpetrators contacted the soldiers via Telegram, gained their trust, and then either poisoned them or lured them to meetings. Suspects have already been identified in cases involving 12 of the deceased; the circumstances surrounding the other deaths are still being investigated.

The National Police of Ukraine reported this on October 30. Law enforcement officials are investigating the deaths of the service members and examining possible schemes in which Telegram was used to find victims and organize crimes. According to the police, the perpetrators may not have acted immediately. Initially, they would get to know the servicemen through the messaging app, gradually building a relationship and trying to gain their trust. Once the relationship had grown closer, they would suggest meeting in person, give gifts, or send packages.

In some cases, law enforcement officials report, toxic substances may have been used to commit the murders. Specifically, methadone was mixed into drinks, or dangerous substances were mailed so that the soldiers would receive them as ordinary packages.

The police also identified cases where existing acquaintances were used to carry out attacks. In one instance, a person communicated regularly with a service member via video chat for an extended period and later carried out instructions from a handler. In other words, the danger could come not only from strangers who suddenly appeared online, but also from people with whom the soldiers had already had long-standing contact.

In an interview with UNIAN, Maxim Tsutsikiridze, acting head of the National Police, spoke about the investigation and the methods the perpetrators used to recruit accomplices. He also explained what signs military personnel should look out for to avoid falling victim to such a scheme.

How to Spot a Dangerous Acquaintance

According to Tsutsikiridze, excessive interest from new acquaintances in the details of military service should raise red flags. For example, if a person persistently asks where exactly a service member is stationed, where they are currently located, or when they can meet. Another red flag is a request not to tell anyone about the conversation. You should also be cautious if the person you’re talking to persistently asks to meet one-on-one, especially if you’ve only recently met.

Unexpected gifts or packages from people you barely know can also raise suspicions. Law enforcement officials also advise against accepting offers to drink a beverage, take medication, or consume other substances if you don’t know where they came from or what they contain. The police emphasize: if a conversation raises doubts, you should not agree to a meeting or try to verify the person’s intentions on your own. Such attempts can only increase the risk.

Instead, law enforcement advises saving the correspondence, account details, and the other person’s phone number. After that, you should contact the police by dialing 102. This information can help identify a person who is attempting to recruit a service member or is planning a crime.

Similar cases have already been reported in Ukraine

Law enforcement agencies have previously investigated cases of recruitment and poisoning of Ukrainian military personnel. Specifically, in the Zhytomyr region, a 17-year-old girl is suspected of aiding Russian intelligence services. According to police, she followed instructions from a handler, packaged capsules containing a lethal dose of methadone, and mailed them to Ukrainian soldiers. Two soldiers died as a result of the poisoning.

In another case in the Zhytomyr region, a 17-year-old girl was suspected of murdering a soldier. According to investigators, she used a personal connection to lure the man to a meeting and then laced his alcoholic drink with methadone. Afterward, the girl left the scene.

Another incident occurred in Rivne. According to investigators, a 14-year-old girl laced alcohol with narcotics for a 27-year-old soldier. When the man lost consciousness, she strangled him. At the time, the minor was on a video call with a handler in Russia. Investigators reported that the girl had romantic feelings for him and was acting on his instructions.

Currently, the National Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the deaths of 22 servicemen. Suspects have been identified in cases involving 12 of the deceased, while the causes and circumstances of the other deaths are still under investigation. Final conclusions regarding those involved in each of these cases must be determined by the investigation and the court. This is stated in a press release from the National Police.

The Security Service of Ukraine, with the assistance of the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation, detained in Kyiv the founder and administrator of an extremist Telegram channel who had called on subscribers to carry out terrorist attacks. The channel also published video tutorials on how to make explosives and commit other crimes.

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