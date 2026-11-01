Power outage schedules will remain in effect in Ukraine until the end of the day

On Sunday, November 1, scheduled hourly power outages will be in effect in some regions of Ukraine. The restrictions are scheduled from 6:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m., and will range from 1.5 to 2.5 cycles. This is due to the consequences of massive Russian attacks on energy infrastructure.

The hourly power outage schedules will apply to all categories of consumers in the regions where they are implemented. The restrictions will range from 1.5 to 2.5 stages. This means that the duration and timing of the outages will depend on the stage to which a specific address belongs, as well as on the schedule published by the local distribution system operator.

Separate power restriction schedules will be in effect for industrial enterprises during this period. These schedules require a reduction in electricity consumption in accordance with the established limits. Ukrenergo explained that these measures are necessary due to the consequences of massive Russian strikes on energy facilities. Because of damage to the energy infrastructure, the situation in the grid remains unstable, so restrictions may change throughout the day.

Ukrainians are urged to follow updates and check the schedules on the official websites of their distribution system operators. Regional energy companies publish up-to-date information on the timing and duration of outages for specific addresses. Consumers are also asked to use electricity sparingly during the hours when it is available. Whenever possible, avoid turning on several high-power appliances at the same time and postpone energy-intensive tasks for another time. This will help reduce the load on the power grid.

Ukrenergo emphasizes that the situation may change depending on the state of the power grid. Therefore, schedules published at the start of the day should be checked again throughout the day. Ukrenergo announced the implementation of these restrictions.

On Saturday, October 31, some Kyiv residents may be without electricity for most of the day. For certain groups, the schedules provide for only up to two hours of electricity during the day.

On the evening of October 30, Kyiv experienced water supply disruptions due to power outages at several critical infrastructure facilities following a Russian strike. Water pressure in the city’s water supply system has dropped, causing intermittent water service. Power companies are already working to restore electricity.

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