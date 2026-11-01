Retrograde Planets in November 2026: The Best and Worst Days of the Month

While October called for systematization and profound internal transformations, November 2026 becomes a month of final assessments, financial prudence, and the closing of annual cycles. Cosmic energies encourage us to slow down external expansion in order to thoroughly verify the reliability of our internal foundations, financial strategies, and personal agreements.

November is a period when the rhythm of autumn finally gives way to deep analysis and preparation for the winter season. The ability to critically reassess one’s resources, break free from outdated attachments, and lay the groundwork for new decisions comes to the forefront.

What Is Planetary Retrograde Motion

Retrograde motion is an astronomical illusion in which, as seen from Earth, a planet appears to move backward due to differences in the speed of their orbits around the Sun. Astrologers interpret this time as a period of review, when the planets’ energy is directed toward settling old debts and completing what has been started, rather than toward scaling new heights.

Major Astrological Events of November 2026

In November, the astrological picture becomes significantly more intense due to the stationary and retrograde phases of several key planets. The month’s main events include the active retrograde phases of Mercury and Venus, which will require special attention to communication, commerce, and relationships, as well as Saturn’s return to direct motion, which will pave the way for the realization of long-standing plans.

Venus: Reevaluating Relationships and Finances

This period begins with a retrograde phase starting in early November 2026, marked by profound emotional and financial intensity. Venus’s retrograde motion will prompt a reevaluation of personal relationships, adjustments to the family budget, and a move away from impulsive spending. This time calls for diplomacy, a return to long-standing partnerships, and the strengthening of trust within relationships.

Mercury: Slowing Down and Thorough Review

This period occurs during the retrograde phase in the first and second decades of November 2026, marked by a high volume of information. During this time, it’s best to slow down when dealing with paperwork, contracts, and travel. Use this period to correct mistakes, review agreements, resume unfinished studies, and organize your records.

Saturn: End of the Retrograde Phase and Release of Energy

This period coincides with mid-November 2026, when the planet returns to direct motion. This is a significant astrological moment that lifts long-standing obstacles in the areas of systemic business, long-term planning, and disciplinary matters. A clear vision of the future emerges, along with the strength to implement large-scale projects.

Uranus, Neptune, and Pluto: Continued Systemic Overhaul

Uranus and Neptune continue their retrograde motion throughout November with a background of fundamental intensity. Uranus encourages the rejection of outdated stereotypes in thinking, Neptune fosters deep creative work and the shedding of illusions, while Pluto, in direct motion, supports transformational processes.

Jupiter and Mars: A Foundation for Concrete Action

Jupiter and Mars remain in direct motion throughout November, providing high stamina, focus, and energy. Their direct motion creates the necessary balance, helping you maintain productivity, expand your professional horizons, and accomplish practical tasks even during periods when other planets are slowing down.

Astrological Influence on Life, Career, and Relationships in November

In everyday life, November’s combination of planetary energies calls for balance and caution. In your career, November is conducive to completing current tasks, taking stock of resources, and conducting audits, while it’s best to wait before signing new global agreements during Mercury retrograde. In relationships, the Venus retrograde phase encourages honest dialogue, the resolution of long-standing conflicts, and a growing closeness based on shared values.

Recommendations for November 2026

Avoid rushing and carefully verify all information and financial documents, especially in the first half of the month. Focus on strengthening relationships and do not make rash decisions influenced by fleeting emotions. Use the energy of Saturn’s retrograde in mid-November to take decisive steps in reorganizing your activities. Maintain self-discipline, keep your promises, and rely on verified facts in all areas of life.

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