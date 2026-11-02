Ukrzaliznytsia has received six new Ukrainian railcars for the Kharkiv–Przemyśl route

JSC “Ukrzaliznytsia” has added six new Ukrainian-made passenger cars to its fleet, which will operate as part of a train on the Kharkiv–Przemyśl route. This was announced by Mykola Kalashnyk, Ukraine’s Minister of Recovery, Infrastructure, and Transport.

The new cars are equipped with powerful rechargeable batteries capable of sustaining the operation of lighting, air conditioning, and other autonomous systems for an extended period in the event of a power outage. Since the beginning of 2026, the railway carrier has received a total of 44 new passenger cars funded by the state budget, and another 16 units are expected to be delivered by the end of the year.

Source: Ministry of Recovery, Infrastructure, and Transport of Ukraine.

Ukrzaliznytsia has changed the schedule for some commuter trains.

Ukrzaliznytsia will review its safety protocols following the attack on the train station in Dnipro.

Ukrzaliznytsia has clarified the circumstances surrounding the Russian strike on the train station in Dnipro.

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