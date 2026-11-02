Law enforcement officials in Khmelnytskyi Oblast have exposed two local women suspected of organizing the production and sale of pornographic materials involving young children and minors.

According to the investigation, the women forcibly involved the older suspect’s own children in the creation of the content.

Preliminary data indicates that the illegal activity had been ongoing since 2024. The younger suspect, born in 2007, administered 14 private Telegram channels, access to which she sold for money. They also used TikTok and Facebook pages, as well as advertisements, to attract customers.

According to the investigation, the mother of the younger suspect, born in 1986, was involved in organizing the operation, coordinating other individuals, and producing the materials. Payments for access to the content and custom orders were received via a bank card.

During searches, law enforcement officers seized the cell phones used to administer the Telegram channels. Both women were detained and notified of the charges against them. The court ordered them to be held in custody without the right to bail.

Following the investigative actions, eight children were placed in the care of the Child Welfare Service. The pretrial investigation is ongoing, and additional charges may be filed. The suspects face up to 15 years in prison.

Source: Khmelnytskyi Regional Police

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