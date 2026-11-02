The Office of the Prosecutor General has halted the hiring of employees without competitive selection processes

Acting Prosecutor General Anton Kovalsky announced a series of important personnel decisions, including a suspension of new hires without competitive selection procedures.

Between 2025 and 2026, more than 1,000 former employees of the State Bureau of Investigations, the Bureau of Economic Security, and the National Police were hired by the prosecutor’s office without competitive selection processes, some of whom took on administrative positions.

According to the head of the agency, this hiring practice caused dissatisfaction among career prosecutors due to the lack of a transparent selection process. In response to the situation, the deputy prosecutor of the Khmelnytskyi region, who had previously worked at the Economic Security Bureau, was dismissed in early October, and a total of 30 prosecutors lost their administrative positions. A bill is currently before parliament aimed at reinstating mandatory competitive selection processes for appointments to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Source: Office of the Prosecutor General.

Acting Prosecutor General Anton Kovalsky stated that he receives 100,000 UAH per month. At the same time, he retains his position as head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Prosecutor’s Office, for which he also continues to receive a salary.

Acting Prosecutor General Anton Kovalsky stated that the possibility of his appointment to this position had not been discussed with him. According to him, he had not received any offers to head the Office of the Prosecutor General. The official also denied that he had occupied the Prosecutor General’s office.

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