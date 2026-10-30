Heating has begun in Ukraine—how many boiler rooms are already in operation?

The heating season is gradually getting underway in Ukraine. As of October 30, 6,716 boiler rooms are already in operation, and heat has been supplied to more than 2,400 residential buildings. Heating has also been turned on in nearly 9,700 social institutions—including schools, kindergartens, and hospitals.

The Ministry of Community and Territorial Development of Ukraine announced the start of the heating season. According to the ministry, heating systems in a number of regions will be fully operational in the near future. This is due to a drop in air temperature: for more than three days, average daily temperatures remained below +8°C. This temperature threshold is one of the benchmarks for the start of the heating season. When the average daily temperature drops below +8°C for three consecutive days, local authorities may decide to turn on the heat. Therefore, heating is not turned on simultaneously across all regions—it all depends on the weather and the readiness of local systems.

As of October 30, 6,716 boiler rooms had already been activated in Ukraine. They provide heat to residential buildings as well as facilities on which the daily lives of communities depend. In particular, heat has already been supplied to 2,423 residential buildings. Social service facilities receive heat separately. Currently, 9,716 such facilities are being heated. Among them are kindergartens, schools, other educational institutions, and hospitals. For these institutions, the start of the heating season is particularly important, as children, patients, and staff are present there every day.

The Ministry notes that in a number of regions, the full-scale launch of heat supply is still underway. Therefore, the number of boiler rooms, residential buildings, and social institutions receiving heat will continue to increase. In summary, the heating season in Ukraine has already begun, but heat has not yet been supplied to all buildings. The pace of the rollout depends on weather conditions, decisions by local authorities, and the readiness of the heating systems. This was reported by the Ministry of Recovery, Infrastructure, and Transport.

Due to the cold snap and weather forecasts, several regions of Ukraine have decided to begin supplying heat to residential buildings starting October 28. The heating season is starting earlier due to falling air temperatures.

As a reminder, one in five buildings in Kyiv is not prepared for heating outages.

When will heating be turned on in the Odesa region? An explanation from the Regional State Administration

Kharkiv is ready for the heating season, but the heat has not been turned on yet.

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