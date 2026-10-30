46 new positions will be created at Ukraine's diplomatic missions abroad

On October 30, the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced plans to add 46 positions at diplomatic missions abroad. Most of the new staff members are expected to strengthen consular services to make it easier for Ukrainians to obtain documents, schedule appointments, and seek assistance. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs plans to announce recruitment competitions for these positions shortly.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga announced the staffing changes. According to him, the additional staff will help diplomatic missions better handle the growing number of requests from Ukrainians living abroad. “Millions of Ukrainians are currently living abroad. Accordingly, there is a growing need for accessible and high-quality consular services, as well as for timely assistance and support for our citizens,” the minister noted.

Most of the 46 new positions are planned to be allocated specifically to consular work. This should help improve the accessibility of services and reduce the difficulties citizens face when contacting Ukrainian consulates.

How will they determine where new staff are needed?

According to Sybiga, additional personnel will be allocated based on several factors. First and foremost, they will consider the number of Ukrainians in each country, the frequency of their requests, and the actual workload on diplomatic missions.

In other words, new positions are planned to be allocated to locations where consulates are most understaffed and where citizens most frequently need assistance. The minister emphasized that the expansion of staff should yield tangible results for Ukrainians. “Every new position should produce tangible results for citizens,” the foreign minister stressed.

When can applications be submitted for the new positions?

The Ministry plans to announce the recruitment process once all necessary procedures have been completed. At that time, the terms of participation, candidate requirements, and the selection process will be published on the Ministry’s official websites.

Therefore, at this stage, the discussion concerns the decision to increase the staff, not an already open recruitment process for all 46 positions. To find out when applications can be submitted, interested individuals will need to follow the official announcements from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Why the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Decided to Increase Staff

Sybiga also highlighted complaints from Ukrainians who face difficulties when scheduling appointments and receiving consular services. According to him, since 2022, the number of Ukrainian citizens abroad has risen sharply, but the consular service’s staff has not grown at the same rate. As a result, the workload on staff at certain diplomatic missions has increased, and citizens have begun to report problems with access to services more frequently. Increasing the staff is intended to be one of the steps taken in response to these concerns. “The decision to create 46 additional positions is, in particular, our response to criticism and requests from citizens,” the minister explained.

Thus, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs plans to strengthen the work of Ukrainian diplomatic missions abroad and make consular assistance more accessible. At the same time, practical changes will depend on when competitive hiring processes are held, new employees are appointed, and they are assigned to various missions. This was announced by the head of the ministry, Andriy Sybiga.

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