The Slavuta City and District Court in Khmelnytskyi Oblast held a woman administratively liable for throwing a rock at an employee of the Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support, but hitting a police car instead and shattering its window. The court found the woman guilty of petty hooliganism, imposing a fine of 85 hryvnias, and also ordered her to pay 665.60 hryvnias in court fees.

During the court hearing, the defendant did not admit guilt, claiming that TCS staff had allegedly used tear gas and physical force against her. Despite this, the woman’s guilt was confirmed by surveillance camera footage and the testimony of an eyewitness to whom she admitted her intention to target a TCC representative due to what she considered the unlawful detention of her son-in-law.

Source: Slavuta City and District Court of Khmelnytskyi Oblast.

Earlier, an unemployed resident of Volyn was sentenced to six months in prison for refusing to report for military service during mobilization.

The Kharkiv District Administrative Court denied the petition of a conscript who had requested a temporary ban on his conscription, detention, and assignment to a military unit while his lawsuit against the TCC was pending. The plaintiff, who suffers from grade III obesity, weighs 143 kg, and has a number of serious surgical conditions, challenged his compulsory registration for military service in Kharkiv and his draft notice.

The court imposed a preventive measure in the form of nighttime house arrest on three members of the Kyiv City Council. They are facing charges of evading military service.

The Kalynivka District Court in Vinnytsia Oblast sentenced a man who categorically refused to accept a draft notice to serve in a military unit to three years in prison. The man explained his position in court by stating his belief that, since Ukraine had transferred weapons to NATO, it is the Alliance that should fight in place of Ukrainian citizens.

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