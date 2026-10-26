On the evening of October 26, a technical malfunction occurred in the Territorial Automated Centralized Alert System (TACAS). Due to the malfunction, Kyiv residents received air raid alerts several times in a row. The Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA) reported that the problem had already been resolved and the system was back online.

The Kyiv City State Administration explained that due to technical issues, users of mobile apps received repeated alerts about the danger. At the same time, city officials emphasized that there was no air raid alert in Kyiv at the time the message was issued.

According to the city authorities, the operation of the territorial automated centralized warning system has now been fully restored.

This was reported with reference to the Kyiv City State Administration.



As a reminder, Kyiv residents received seven air raid alerts within five minutes.

A map showing the movement of Russian drones and missiles appeared in the Air Raid Alert app.

Due to the threat posed by UAVs, the fifth air raid alert of the day in Kyiv lasted 37 minutes.

In Kyiv, the sixth air raid alert of the day lasted 40 minutes.

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