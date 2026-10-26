During the 43rd week of 2026, 7,570 new cases of influenza and acute respiratory viral infections, including COVID-19, were reported in Kyiv. This was reported by the State Institution “Kyiv City Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the Ministry of Health.”

The incidence rate was 256.4, which is 53.1% below the average rate. At the same time, compared to the previous week, the number of cases increased by 3%—mainly due to a rise in cases among children. During the reporting period, 4,200 children fell ill.

The incidence rate among adults decreased by 1.2%—3,370 people fell ill.

Among schoolchildren, 2,245 cases were recorded.

Nine adults contracted COVID-19.

Thirty-eight patients with the flu and acute respiratory viral infections were hospitalized, including 22 children. Four adults with COVID-19 were hospitalized.

No deaths were reported during the week.

We remind you that vaccination remains the most reliable protection against severe cases of COVID-19 and the flu.

This was reported

by the Kyiv City State Administration.

There is no flu surge

in Ukraine yet, according to a virologist.



In Ukraine and a number of European countries, there has been a delay in the delivery of flu vaccines for the 2026–2027 flu season. The Center for Public Health explained that this is due to updates to WHO recommendations regarding the composition of the vaccines for all three components, as well as challenges in production and quality control.



The 2026–2027 flu and acute respiratory viral infection season has begun in Ukraine and will last until May 23, 2027.

In Ukraine, 115,000 citizens have already undergone free health screenings as part of a government program designed to identify risks of cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and other health issues at an early stage.

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