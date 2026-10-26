Fire Point explained the controversy surrounding the statement about the Flamingo rocket

Fire Point continues to manufacture the FP-5 “Flamingo” cruise missiles and has no plans to halt production. At the same time, the manufacturer has no plans to develop additional cruise missile models.

In recent days, a clip from an interview with Fire Point CEO Iryna Terekh for the Dronex.ua project—which was published last week—has been widely shared on social media. The video is currently unavailable. In fact, this excerpt was taken from a podcast featuring Ukrainian defense technology manufacturers that was released on July 20.

The video shared by social media users was taken out of context: the journalist’s question about the possible development of other variants of cruise missiles is not audible in it. He drew attention to the designations FP-5, FP-7, and FP-9 and asked whether the company planned to develop different variants of cruise missiles or would produce only missiles similar to the “Flamingo.” It was precisely this question that provided the context for the response, which subsequently sparked a discussion on social media.

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Terekh replied that the company currently has no such plans.

“We made the best of the circumstances in which we were working. We began developing ballistics before moving on to cruise missiles, but it’s an iterative process—complex and time-consuming. And we decided: ‘While we’re working on this, let’s do something simpler—something we already understand better and have more experience with.’ That’s how the ‘Flamingo’ came about,” Terekh continued. “I think it was much more important as a political statement than as some kind of ‘super-duper wonder-weapon.’ It was never intended to be a ‘super-duper wonder-weapon.’ It was intended to show our enemy that we can strike them where they least expect it. And, in fact, it fulfills that function perfectly.”

The truncated quote was shared with a disclaimer suggesting that Terekh had stated the company had never produced these missiles and had no intention of doing so in the future; she was accused of deception, and the missile itself was called a “fake.”

In a comment on one of these posts, the CEO of Fire Point attached a video in which the question she was answering can be heard. Terekh emphasized that the company intends to focus on developing the existing model, while also directing most of its efforts toward two ballistic missile models.

“The government has spent zero hryvnias and zero kopecks on the development of each of our product models—this applies to the FP-1, FP-2, FP-4, FP-6, FP-7, and FP-9, and will continue to apply to all future developments. This is an unconventional approach, but it is our additional contribution to the country,” she added.

This is evidenced by statements made by the company’s CEO, Iryna Terekh, in Kharkiv.

As a reminder, an assassination attempt was made on Fire Point CEO Denis Shtilerman near Kyiv.

Fire Point CEO and CTO Iryna Terekh registered the MILFTECH trademark and spoke about the creation of the brand and community of the same name. The project aims to support women in STEM and attract new specialists to the Ukrainian defense-industrial complex.

On the night of September 10–11, Ukrainian FP-5 “Flamingo” missiles struck the Volgogradpromproekt facility in Volgograd, Russia. A fire broke out on the premises following the strike.

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