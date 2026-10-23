Zhulia, a dog who had become a symbol of a local gas station, died in the Kyiv region

Zhulia, the dog who became a recognizable symbol of one of the gas stations in the Kyiv region, died after being attacked by another dog.

For eight years, Zhulia welcomed guests at the KLO gas station in Troitske, Kyiv Oblast. She loved people, would give them her paw, and waited for familiar faces.

However, a few days ago, she was attacked on the gas station premises by another dog—a German Shepherd that had run in after a visitor. Despite the veterinarians’ efforts, they were unable to save Zhulia’s life.

“This tragedy serves as a reminder of every owner’s responsibility for the safety of other animals. After all, every life is precious,” KLO emphasized.

The gas station chain stated that it wants to preserve Julie’s legacy. The animal will be cremated, and a commemorative plaque will be installed at the gas station in Troitske.

Source: KLO.

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