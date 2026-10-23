The acting head of one of the district territorial centers for recruitment and social support in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast has been notified that he is suspected of unauthorized alteration of data in the “Oberig” registry. According to investigators, the official artificially inflated the mobilization plan’s performance figures.

According to the Dnipro Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for Defense Affairs in the Eastern Region, on November 15, 2025, the major altered the registration status of military personnel who were already serving in a military unit. Initially, they were listed in the registry as individuals who had not yet been drafted into the military. Subsequently, the official entered data regarding their mobilization and assignment to the same military unit.

As a result, the system showed that these servicemembers had allegedly been conscripted a second time, although in reality this had not occurred. The investigation asserts that the official was aware of their prior service and their enrollment on the military unit’s personnel roster.

The suspect’s actions were classified under Part 1 of Article 362 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine—unauthorized alteration of information in an automated system by a person with access to it.

The pretrial investigation and operational support are being conducted by the Territorial Office of the State Bureau of Investigations in Poltava.

This was reported by the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for Defense Affairs of the Eastern Region.

Who is eligible for a deferment from mobilization in Ukraine starting November 1.

Mobilization in Ukraine in May 2026: Who May Be Called Up First.

As a reminder, parents with multiple children in Ukraine are entitled to a deferment from mobilization, but this is not automatically guaranteed.

Meanwhile, the head of the National Police stated that law enforcement officers’ participation in mobilization activities is not their direct duty and has negative consequences. According to him, this practice affects the public’s perception of the police.

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