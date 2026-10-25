In the Odesa region, a drunk driver struck two teenagers and crashed into a tree

In the Berezivsky District of the Odesa Region, a 40-year-old driver of a Chevrolet, who was under the influence of alcohol, struck two 14-year-old boys and then crashed into a tree.

The accident occurred late in the evening on October 24 in one of the settlements of the Velykobuyalitska community. The teenagers were walking along the side of the road and sustained injuries of varying severity; they were taken to the hospital.

A blood test revealed a blood alcohol concentration of 1.96 per mille. Law enforcement officers detained the offender and initiated criminal proceedings under Part 2 of Article 286-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of traffic safety rules while intoxicated, resulting in serious bodily injury to the victim); the issue of formally charging the suspect and selecting a preventive measure is currently being decided.

Source: Main Directorate of the National Police in Odesa Oblast.

On October 19, near the village of Pochapyntsi in the Zhmerynka community in Vinnytsia Oblast, a traffic accident involving three trucks occurred. As a result of the collision, one of the drivers was trapped in the cab. Using special equipment, rescuers freed the man and handed him over to medical personnel.

At the 194th kilometer of the M-06 Kyiv–Chop highway, near the village of Andriivka in Zhytomyr Oblast, a traffic accident involving a truck occurred.

On October 13, in the village of Nova Vodolaha in the Kharkiv region, a 33-year-old woman who was driving a car died as a result of a traffic accident. Her 7-month-old daughter was hospitalized. The girl had previously lost her father in a Russian shelling attack.



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