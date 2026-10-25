Russia will do everything it can to prevent people from Oleshky from returning to Ukraine – Zelenskyy

The U.S. has proposed establishing a ceasefire in the area of the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky starting October 27 to facilitate humanitarian operations, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said. The ceasefire is supposed to last several days to allow the civilian population to be evacuated and roads to be cleared of mines, but Russia will do everything it can to clear the roads in such a way that these people head toward Russia and stay there.

“The American side has proposed a ceasefire in the Oleshky area starting October 27. Because it can’t be just one day. It will be several days. Humanitarian missions must go there: the Americans, us, and the ‘Russians.’ “The Russians” must clear the roads of mines; we must verify this and work on all of this there,” the President of Ukraine noted. According to him, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, the Security Service of Ukraine, and the military have already received the relevant instructions to carry out this process.

At the same time, the head of state noted the high risk of actions by Russia, which will attempt to direct the civilian population toward its territory. “Undoubtedly, Russia will do everything to clear the roads so that these people head toward Russia and remain there. They certainly won’t just let people go. And some of these people will be evacuated to Ukraine—to the part we control—in one way or another. The main thing is to free these people so they can live,” Zelenskyy emphasized.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with TSN.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that Ukraine will implement a ceasefire in a designated area of the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region starting at 3:00 a.m. on October 27, Kyiv time. This is necessary to carry out a humanitarian operation in the town. The military stated that it will make every effort to help the residents of Oleshky and ensure their safety.

Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian Parliament’s Commissioner for Human Rights, held an online meeting with Russian Ombudswoman Yana Lantratova. During the conversation, the parties discussed the details of the humanitarian mission in Oleshky, which had already been preliminarily agreed upon.

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