A 19-year-old man from Ternopil lost nearly 7,500 hryvnias while buying an iPhone

A resident of Ternopil tried to buy a cell phone through a messaging app but fell victim to a scam. After transferring nearly 7,500 hryvnias, the 19-year-old buyer did not receive the iPhone he had ordered.

A resident of the regional capital, born in 2007, filed a report of fraud with law enforcement. According to the victim, he found an ad for an iPhone 11 for sale on a messaging app.

During their correspondence, an unknown person convinced the young man to pay for the item. The complainant transferred a total of 7,470 hryvnias to the bank cards specified by the seller.

However, after receiving the money, the seller failed to fulfill their obligations. The buyer never received the cell phone.

Source: Ternopil Regional Police

Earlier in Ternopil, a scammer posed as a police officer and swindled a pensioner out of more than 30,000 hryvnias.

As a reminder, in Kyiv, scammers were swindling people out of money by renting out nonexistent apartments.

The scammers send text messages posing as representatives of “Ukrposhta” and ask recipients to pay a 30-hryvnia customs fee for a package. Clicking on the link provided in the message risks the theft of personal information and bank card details.

In the Lviv region, law enforcement officials uncovered a fraudulent call center whose employees, according to investigators, defrauded citizens of Ukraine and other countries through dating platforms and messaging apps.

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