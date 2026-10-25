A petition to ban TikTok in Ukraine did not receive the required number of votes
A petition on the website of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine calling for restrictions on and a ban of the social media platform TikTok did not gather enough signatures for official consideration by the government. At the end of the three-month signature-gathering period, the initiative received 289 signatures out of the 25,000 required.
The petition’s
author appealed to the Cabinet of Ministers to initiate a review by the National Security and Defense Council regarding the imposition of sanctions against ByteDance, as well as to instruct the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the State Special Communications Service to develop mechanisms for technically blocking the platform.
author appealed to the Cabinet of Ministers to initiate a review by the National Security and Defense Council regarding the imposition of sanctions against ByteDance, as well as to instruct the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the State Special Communications Service to develop mechanisms for technically blocking the platform.
In addition, the document called for a legislative ban on the use of the app on devices belonging to civil servants, military personnel, and employees of critical infrastructure facilities to protect the country’s information security under martial law.
Source: Website of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.
Following the lead of the European Commission and the Council of the EU, the European Parliament banned the use of the social media platform TikTok on work devices and recommended that MEPs delete the app from their phones.
New Zealand has banned the use of TikTok on devices with access to the parliamentary network.