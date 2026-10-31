Fuel Prices in Ukraine on October 31: Where Gasoline and Autogas Prices Have Risen

As of October 31, 2026, most of Ukraine’s largest gas station chains had maintained their previous fuel prices. At the same time, the price of autogas rose overnight at SOCAR, “Ukrnafta,” and “BRSM-Nafta” gas stations. The average price of A-95 gasoline across the seven chains listed is approximately 90.91 UAH per liter, while diesel fuel averages 104.99 UAH.

Ukraine’s largest gas station chains have updated their fuel prices. Compared to the previous day, the cost of most types of fuel remained unchanged.

At SOCAR gas stations, autogas rose by 40 kopecks—from 59.50 to 59.90 UAH/liter. In the “Ukrnafta” and “BRSM-Nafta” networks, the price of autogas increased by 1 UAH.

At UPG, OKKO, and WOG, prices remained at the previous day’s levels. The situation is the same at the KLO network.

The highest prices for gasoline and diesel among the networks listed were recorded at SOCAR:

A-95 gasoline — 95.90 UAH/liter;

regular diesel fuel — 108 UAH/liter;

premium diesel — 111 UAH/liter.

The most expensive autogas is sold at OKKO and WOG—59.90 UAH/liter each. The lowest autogas price among the listed chains is at “BRSM-Nafta”: 53.99 UAH/liter, according to the latest published data.

Between September 30 and October 31, 2026, the price of autogas rose the most. Across various chains, its price increased by 11.50–14.40 UAH/L.

The largest price increase was recorded at OKKO, WOG, and SOCAR—14.40 UAH/liter. At “Ukrnafta,” the price of gas rose by 14 UAH/liter, and at UPG and KLO—by 13 UAH/liter. At BRSM-Nafta, the increase amounts to 11.50 UAH/liter, according to the latest published network figures.

Diesel fuel prices rose by 4.91–7 UAH/liter over the month. The largest increase occurred at OKKO and WOG stations—from 99.90 to 106.90 UAH/liter.

At KLO, diesel prices rose by 6.60 UAH/liter to 105.40 UAH/liter. At UPG, SOCAR, and Ukrnafta, the price rose by 5 UAH/liter. At BRSM-Nafta, diesel prices rose by 4.91 UAH/liter.

A-95 gasoline became more expensive over the month at four chains. At KLO and BRSM-Nafta, the increase was 2 UAH/liter, while at UPG and SOCAR, it was 1 UAH/liter. At OKKO, WOG, and Ukrnafta, the price remained unchanged.

Ukraine is heavily dependent on imported petroleum products, so Ukrainian gas stations primarily follow trends in the European market.

The final cost of fuel is also influenced by purchase prices, logistics, exchange rates, inventory levels, and demand.

Russian strikes on port infrastructure have further driven up delivery costs. Due to damage to these facilities, some maritime shipments must be rerouted via land, which increases logistics costs.

Russian strikes on fuel infrastructure have become a separate risk factor for the Ukrainian market. According to Der Spiegel, more than 200 Ukrainian gas stations have been attacked since April.

Major chains are restoring damaged facilities, so the attacks have not yet caused a nationwide fuel shortage.

“There are two main objectives behind this—to sow terror and break the spirit of resistance among ordinary people, and the second is propaganda,” explained Serhiy Kuyun.

Between September 30 and October 30, 2026, autogas saw the sharpest price increase in Ukraine—by 11–14.40 UAH/liter. Diesel fuel rose in price by 4.91 to 9 UAH per liter over the month, while A-95 gasoline did not increase in price at all gas station chains.

The average price of A-95 gasoline at Ukraine’s largest gas station chains was approximately 90.91 UAH per liter, and diesel fuel was 104.98 UAH. As of October 29, 2026, gas station chains updated their fuel prices.

On October 28, 2026, Ukrainian gas station chains adjusted their fuel prices; in particular, diesel and autogas became more expensive. The average price of A-95 gasoline at the chains listed is about 90.91 UAH per liter, while diesel costs 104.86 UAH per liter.

Changes in the dollar exchange rate may affect the prices of a number of products in Ukrainian stores. Goods that Ukraine imports or produces from foreign raw materials are most at risk of becoming more expensive.

Ukraine has seen a rise in wholesale prices for domestically grown tomatoes. At the capital’s wholesale market, red, pink, and field tomatoes have become more expensive.

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