In Sumy, a court handed down a lenient sentence to a man for exposing himself to minors

The Kovpakivsky District Court of Sumy imposed an administrative penalty in the form of a fine of 85 hryvnias on a man who, while intoxicated, ostentatiously exposed his genitals to children.

The incident occurred in the afternoon of September 30, 2026, in a public place. During the court hearing, the offender fully admitted his guilt, sincerely repented, and confirmed that he had been intoxicated. Judge Viktoria Titarenko found the man guilty of petty hooliganism under Article 173 of the Code of Administrative Offenses. In addition to a fine of 85 hryvnias—which will double if not paid on time—the offender is required to pay 665.60 hryvnias in court fees.

Source: tsn.ua.

Law enforcement officials have identified nine female victims in the case involving the director of a language center in Khmelnytskyi. The man is charged with 14 crimes, which, according to the investigation, were committed between 2004 and 2025.

After his release from prison, the 50-year-old resident of the Khmelnytskyi region again committed crimes against the sexual integrity of children. The man was notified of his status as a suspect in the new incidents. During the pretrial investigation, law enforcement officials determined that two more girls, aged 14 and 15, had been victimized by his actions.

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