An Amur tiger escaped from an enclosure at the zoo in Mykolaiv, but there's a catch

On the night of October 24, an Amur tigress escaped from her enclosure at the Mykolaiv Zoo. She is only four and a half months old; the animal, which is about the size of a dog, squeezed through the bars of the fence. This was reported by the zoo’s director, Volodymyr Topchiy.

A search operation involving zoo staff and hunting dogs lasted from 8:00 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., but the cub could not be found, as it had likely hidden somewhere on the grounds. The search was suspended until morning, and the lights were left on overnight so that security personnel could monitor the animal’s movements. In terms of size, the animal is comparable to an adult spaniel.

Source: “Suspilne.”

Earlier in Kharkiv, a monkey escaped from the zoo and roamed the city.

At the Ukrainian-Slovak border, camera traps captured a tiger that had escaped from a farm in the village of Strychava in Zakarpattia.

In Kharkiv, emergency responders rescued a kitten while extinguishing a fire that engulfed 2,200 square meters in the Kyivskyi district.

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