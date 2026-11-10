Suspect Caught in Cherkasy Region for Passing Information on Ukrainian Military Personnel to the FSB
In the Cherkasy region, a local resident suspected of treason was apprehended. According to the investigation, the man collected and passed on information to Russia’s FSB regarding the deployment locations of Ukrainian Armed Forces units.
Law enforcement officials determined that he had established a secret connection with an employee of the FSB’s Border Guard Service in the Krasnodar Krai and agreed to cooperate with the Russian intelligence agency in exchange for monetary compensation.
Between July and September 2026, he collected the coordinates of Ukrainian military deployment sites in the Cherkasy region and passed them on to his Russian handler. This information could have been used to plan and carry out strikes against Ukrainian Armed Forces positions and facilities, as well as other subversive activities against Ukraine.
The man was detained in Uzhhorod, Zakarpattia Oblast. On October 26, 2026, he was notified that he was suspected of high treason committed under martial law (Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). At the request of the prosecutors, the court remanded the suspect in custody without setting bail.
In accordance with Article 62 of the Constitution of Ukraine, a person is presumed innocent until proven guilty by a court verdict.
This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General.
An FSB agent who was passing on information about air defense systems and defense facilities was exposed in Odesa.
Earlier, the Security Service of Ukraine detained a Russian agent who was actively tracking the positions of the Defense Forces and passing on the geographic coordinates of Ukrainian units to the enemy.
In Kyiv, schemes involving the forgery of documents to evade military service were uncovered.
In Kyiv, the organizer of drug parties where guests were required to change clothes was detained.