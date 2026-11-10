Suspect Caught in Cherkasy Region for Passing Information on Ukrainian Military Personnel to the FSB

In the Cherkasy region, a local resident suspected of treason was apprehended. According to the investigation, the man collected and passed on information to Russia’s FSB regarding the deployment locations of Ukrainian Armed Forces units.

Law enforcement officials determined that he had established a secret connection with an employee of the FSB’s Border Guard Service in the Krasnodar Krai and agreed to cooperate with the Russian intelligence agency in exchange for monetary compensation.

Between July and September 2026, he collected the coordinates of Ukrainian military deployment sites in the Cherkasy region and passed them on to his Russian handler. This information could have been used to plan and carry out strikes against Ukrainian Armed Forces positions and facilities, as well as other subversive activities against Ukraine.

The man was detained in Uzhhorod, Zakarpattia Oblast. On October 26, 2026, he was notified that he was suspected of high treason committed under martial law (Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). At the request of the prosecutors, the court remanded the suspect in custody without setting bail.

Read us on