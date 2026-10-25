On Monday, October 26, Ukraine will be cloudy with some sunny intervals. Rain is expected in several regions, while no significant precipitation is expected in the rest of the country. During the day, temperatures will rise to +16°, but it will be cooler in the western regions.

Rain is forecast for the western regions, as well as in the Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Kyiv, and Odesa regions. In the west of the country, precipitation will be moderate. During the day, heavier rain is expected in some areas of Zakarpattia and Prykarpattia. In the Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Kyiv, and Odesa regions, there will be light rain. No significant precipitation is expected in the rest of Ukraine. In the southwestern regions of the country, fog may occur in some areas at night and in the morning. Drivers should be cautious on the roads and take reduced visibility into account.

The wind will be predominantly southeasterly, with speeds of 5–10 meters per second. In the western regions, it will shift to a westerly direction. Overnight, temperatures in most regions will range from +6° to +11°. It will be slightly cooler in the west and east of the country—ranging from +3° to +8°. During the day, temperatures will rise to +11…+16°. At the same time, temperatures in the western regions will be lower—ranging from +7° to +12°.

Separate weather conditions are expected in the Carpathians. Rain is forecast there, and in some places, wet snow. Significant precipitation is possible in some areas during the day. Air temperatures throughout the day will range from +0 to +5°.

What will the weather be like in Kyiv and the surrounding region?

In Kyiv and the Kyiv region, Monday will also be cloudy, but there will be occasional clear spells. Light rain is expected in some areas. The wind will be southeasterly, blowing at 5–10 meters per second. In the capital, temperatures are forecast to be +9…+11° at night, and during the day, the air will warm up to +14…+16°. In the Kyiv region, temperatures will be +6…+11° at night and from +11° to +16° during the day.

Thus, Monday will bring changeable weather to Ukraine: umbrellas will be needed in some regions, and in the Carpathians, be prepared for wet snow. At the same time, in most regions, daytime temperatures will remain above freezing and reach +16°. The Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center reported on Monday’s weather forecast.

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