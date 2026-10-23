In Donetsk Oblast, a TCC official is suspected of accepting a $15,500 bribe

The acting head of the psychological support team for personnel at one of the Regional Territorial Centers for Civil Protection and Emergency Situations in Donetsk Oblast has been notified that he is suspected of receiving an unlawful benefit and abuse of influence.

According to the investigation, the official received $4,500 for facilitating the transfer of a servicemember to a rear unit. Subsequently, he demanded an additional $5,500 each from this servicemember and his brother in exchange for helping to remove both from military registration.

After receiving $11,000, the official was detained. The total amount of illicit benefits across the three incidents amounts to $15,500.

The court remanded the suspect in custody with an alternative bail set at 266,240 hryvnias. The prosecutor appealed this decision.

Source: Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for Defense Affairs of the Eastern Region.

As a reminder, in Odesa, a driver stabbed a military personnel from the Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support with a knife and attempted to run him over with a car.

Prior to this, law enforcement officials charged a 41-year-old Kyiv resident who, on October 19, opened fire inside the Pecherskyi District Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support building in Kyiv. He faces life imprisonment.

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