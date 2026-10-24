Since 1996, the Accounting Chamber has been overseeing the use of public funds in Ukraine. Over three decades, its auditors have examined how a total of 21.6 trillion hryvnias were spent. Based on the results of its work, the institution identified violations and misappropriations totaling 1.33 trillion hryvnias. This amount encompasses the results of audits conducted throughout the entire period of the Accounting Chamber’s operation. During this time, auditors:

approved 2,453 audit reports;

audited 17,466 entities;

audited the use of 21.6 trillion hryvnias in public funds.

The Accounting Chamber published these figures in a report marking its 30th anniversary. However, the total amount of identified violations does not mean that all these funds were directly embezzled. It encompasses violations and misappropriations documented during the audit. Establishing specific facts of embezzlement and determining liability for such acts requires separate investigations and corresponding decisions by the competent authorities.

What Auditors Are Focusing On Now

According to Olga Pishchanska, head of the Accounting Chamber, the institution is currently focusing on audits in several key areas. These include defense spending, infrastructure reconstruction, and transparency in the use of international aid. Oversight of defense funds is of particular importance amid a full-scale war. Auditors are examining how state resources are being used, particularly in procurement for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Another equally important area is the restoration of damaged infrastructure. These audits are intended to help determine whether allocated funds are being used for their intended purposes and whether expenditures align with the set objectives. Special attention is being paid to international aid. This involves ensuring transparency in the use of resources Ukraine receives from its partners and monitoring how these funds are directed toward specific needs.

Which audits were identified as priorities for 2025–2026

For 2025–2026, the Accounting Chamber has identified two key audit measures based on the results of internal competitions. The first is an audit of how defense procurement is conducted for the logistical support of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This audit concerns the use of funds to support the military and compliance with established procurement rules.

The second is a comprehensive financial audit of the Bucha City Territorial Community. It is intended to examine the use of the community’s financial resources and help assess the extent to which they were managed appropriately. Additionally, in October, auditors reviewed the financial activities of the State Bureau of Investigations for 2025.

The Accounting Chamber emphasizes the importance of independent oversight of public finances. Such audits make it possible to identify violations, assess the effectiveness of budget spending, and pinpoint areas where stricter oversight is needed. This is evidenced by the institution’s final performance data.

A group of Members of the European Parliament called on EU institutions, as well as the heads of state and government of member countries, to introduce a new sanctions regime against corrupt individuals and organizations. The initiative calls for the creation of a mechanism known as the “Magnitsky sanctions regime.”

According to Member of Parliament Anna Skorokhod, the Ukrainian Danube Shipping Company is being dismantled, which could lead to the de facto closure of what is arguably the only waterway logistics route for the export of Ukrainian agricultural products. She is also preparing to disclose details of alleged corruption in the maritime sector.

The Office of the Prosecutor General dismissed eight individuals mentioned in connection with Operation “Carthage” and eliminated a number of positions. Acting Prosecutor General Kovalsky reported on the results of the investigation, adding that 24 prosecutors underwent polygraph tests and that a personnel audit at the Office of the Prosecutor General and regional prosecutor’s offices is ongoing.