Former Deputy Prime Minister Kuleba Has Been Appointed Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Ukrainian Basketball Federation

Oleksiy Kuleba has been appointed chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Ukrainian Basketball Federation.

The Ukrainian Basketball Federation (UBF) noted that in his new role, Kuleba will focus on supporting and developing Ukrainian basketball, expanding cooperation with partners, attracting additional resources to implement the Federation’s projects, developing sports infrastructure, and promoting basketball among children and youth.

Kuleba previously served as Deputy Prime Minister for Ukraine’s Recovery, First Deputy Head of the Kyiv City State Administration, Head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration, and Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

He has also played basketball since his school years and earned the title of Candidate Master of Sports in basketball.

Source: FBU.

As a reminder, former Ukrainian basketball player Klym Liiv, who played in the Premier League and worked as a youth coach, was killed in the war. Shortly before his death, he received a state award.

In Greece, authorities reported the arrest of Vangelis Liolios, president of the Greek Basketball Federation, as part of an investigation into alleged match-fixing, bribery, and other violations in basketball.

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