Russian commanders and units involved in the blockade of occupied Oleshky, where civilians remain without adequate access to food and medicine, have been identified.

Ukrainian journalists have identified Russian military commanders whose units are operating in the occupied town of Oleshky on the left bank of the Kherson region. The investigation confirms the presence of Russian airborne units in the area around the town, where occupying forces are blocking humanitarian aid, and attempts by civilians to leave are met with the threat of drone attacks.

Journalists have determined that soldiers from the Russian Federation’s 217th Guards Parachute Regiment, which is part of the 98th Guards Airborne Division, are stationed in the Oleshky area.

The regiment’s commander is 50-year-old Colonel Georgy Yanchev. According to the investigation, he has served in the Russian army since 1993.

The unit took part in combat operations at the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, particularly in the battles for Kyiv. Later, Russian paratroopers fought in the Chasovyi Yar area in the Donetsk region.

Journalists also identified Senior Lieutenant Serhiy Aleksandshkin. According to the investigation, from December 2025 to February 2026, an assault company under his command operated in the area of the Antonivsky Bridge across the Dnipro River.

The presence of specific units and commanders was established, in particular, through an analysis of newsletters for servicemen of the Russian Federation’s 98th Airborne Division.

This is not the first investigation into Russian military units operating near the city.

In late September, Slidstvo.Info reported on the presence in the community of servicemen from the 126th Separate Coastal Defense Brigade of the Russian Black Sea Fleet and the 331st Guards Parachute Regiment.

Journalists identified the commanders of these units and verified information about their activities in the Kherson region. The collected data helps document the involvement of Russian military units in events in the occupied territory.

Oleshky has been under Russian occupation since the first months of the full-scale war. The situation in the city has deteriorated sharply due to restrictions on the delivery of humanitarian aid and limited evacuation options.

According to Ukrainian sources, about 2,000 people remain in the city. Local residents are facing shortages of food, water, medicine, and electricity.

The roads are mined, and civilians attempting to leave risk being struck by Russian drones. Checks at checkpoints manned by the occupying forces pose an additional danger.

The Ukrainian military is attempting to deliver food to people using drones. At the same time, full access for humanitarian organizations to the city remains critically important for the rescue of civilians.

Identifying the personnel and commanders of Russian units operating in the occupied territories is a crucial part of documenting Russian aggression and gathering evidence to hold those responsible accountable in the future.

Source: Slidstvo.Info.

As a reminder, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that Ukraine will implement a ceasefire in a designated area of the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region starting at 3:00 a.m. on October 27, Kyiv time. This is necessary to conduct a humanitarian operation in the town. Military officials stated that they will make every effort to assist the residents of Oleshky and ensure their safety.

The evacuation from Oleshky will take place in three stages.

In Oleshky, which is temporarily occupied by Russia—the aggressor state—approximately 1,700 people remain trapped amid the ruins.

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