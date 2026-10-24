Power outage schedules will be in effect in some regions of Ukraine on October 25

On Sunday, October 25, electricity consumption restrictions will be implemented in some regions of Ukraine. Power outage schedules will be in effect in these regions.

According to the company, hourly power outage schedules will apply to all categories of consumers from 7:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. The restrictions will range from 1 to 2 stages.

For businesses and industry, power restriction schedules will be in effect from 6:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

The need for these measures stems from the consequences of the Russian Federation’s massive attacks on energy infrastructure.

It is emphasized that due to enemy strikes, the situation in the power grid may change. Up-to-date information, including outage schedules, will be published by regional distribution system operators on their official social media pages.

Citizens are urged to use electricity sparingly during the hours when it is available.

Ukrenergo reported this on Facebook.

Emergency power outages have been implemented in two districts of Kyiv.

As a reminder, Ukrenergo reported yesterday that on October 24, hourly power outage schedules involving one to two rounds of outages will be in effect in some regions of Ukraine. Restrictions for residential and industrial consumers are scheduled from 6:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. This is due to the consequences of massive Russian attacks on energy infrastructure. At the same time, energy officials warned that the situation in the power grid could change due to new shelling.

In Kharkiv, problems with the power supply have caused disruptions in the operation of surface public transit and the metro. Significant delays are possible on certain routes.

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