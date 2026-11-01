Church Calendar for November 2026: Complete List of Holidays

November is an important transitional month in the church year, when believers prepare for the beginning of the Nativity Fast. This month includes the feast days of notable saints, particularly the great martyrs and apostles, who play a special role in Christian tradition.

Major Church Holidays in November 2026

November 8 — Feast of Archangel Michael and the Other Heavenly Hosts. One of the most revered autumn feasts, dedicated to the Archangel Michael, who is considered the commander-in-chief of the heavenly host and the protector of humanity against the forces of darkness.

November 13 — Feast of Saint John Chrysostom, Archbishop of Constantinople. A day of remembrance for one of the Three Ecumenical Saints, an outstanding theologian and author of the liturgy, whose works shaped Christian doctrine.

November 21 — The Presentation of the Most Holy Mother of God and Ever-Virgin Mary in the Temple. One of the twelve greatest feasts, commemorating the event when Mary’s parents brought the three-year-old Mary to the Temple in Jerusalem to dedicate her to God.

November 30 — Feast of Saint Andrew the First-Called. A day of remembrance for the first of the apostles to respond to the call of Jesus Christ and bring the Christian faith to Ukrainian lands.

Chronological calendar of all saints and events for November

November 1: Saints Coma and Damian, the Unmercenaries and Wonderworkers.

November 2: Saints Akinindus, Pigasius, Affonius, Elpidiphorus, and Anempodistus, the Martyrs.

November 3: Saints Joachim and Nilus, the Hieromartyrs.

November 4: Venerable Joannicius the Great; Saints Nicondrus and Hermias, Martyrs.

November 5: Saints Galaktion and Epistymis, Martyrs.

November 6: Pope John I of Rome; Venerable Luke.

November 7: The 33 Holy Martyrs of Melitene; the Venerable Lazarus of Galicia.

November 8: The Feast of the Archangel Michael and the Other Heavenly Hosts.

November 9: Venerable Nestor the Chronicler of the Caves; Venerable Nestor the Illiterate.

November 10: Saints Terentius and Neonila, Martyrs; Venerable Stephen of Sobiani.

November 11: Saint Mina the Martyr; Venerable Theodore the Studite.

November 12: Saint Josaphat the Martyr-Priest; Venerable John the Merciful.

November 13: Saint John Chrysostom, Archbishop of Constantinople.

November 14: Saint Philip the Apostle; Saint Gregory Palamas.

November 15: Saints Gurius, Samon, and Aviv, Martyrs; Saint Ploton, Martyr.

November 16: Saint Matthew, Apostle and Evangelist.

November 17: Saint Gregory the Wonderworker; Venerable Nikon.

November 18: Saint Plato the Martyr and Roman.

November 19: Saint Obadiah the Prophet; Saint Barlaam the Martyr.

November 20: The Eve of the Feast of the Entry into the Temple of the Most Holy Theotokos; Venerable Gregory the Decapolite.

November 21: The Presentation of the Most Holy Mother of God and Ever-Virgin Mary in the Temple.

November 22: Saint Philemon the Apostle and those with him.

November 23: Saint Amphilochius, the Holy Hierarch; Saint Gregory Pinchuk.

November 24: Saint Catherine, the Great Martyr; Saint Mercury, the Great Martyr.

November 25: The Conclusion of the Feast of the Entry; Saint Clement, the Holy Priest-Martyr.

November 26: Venerable Alipius the Stylite; Saint Innocent.

November 27: Saint James the Persian, the Great Martyr; Venerable Palladius.

November 28: Saint Stephen the New, the Martyr; Saint Irenaeus, the Martyr.

November 29: Saint Matthew, Apostle and Evangelist (Western Rite) / Saint Paramon the Martyr; Saint Philumenus the Martyr.

November 30: Saint Andrew the First-Called Apostle.

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