Suspicious explosive devices were found on a street in Kherson

Unidentified explosive devices were discovered on Tyaginskaya Street in Kherson. City authorities are urging residents not to approach them and to temporarily avoid this area, as the hazardous zone may extend beyond the location where the suspicious objects were found.

On November 1, Yaroslav Shanko, head of the Kherson City Military Administration, reported the discovery of unidentified explosive devices on Tyaginskaya Street in Kherson. He urged residents to limit their movement in this area and to stay away from any suspicious objects. According to Shanko, the area where explosive devices may be present could cover a larger area. “Please limit your movement in the specified area. The mined area may be larger,” wrote the head of the Military Administration.

He also emphasized that under no circumstances should anyone touch unknown objects or attempt to examine or move them on their own. If a person spots a mine or other suspicious object, they should move to a safe distance and report the find to the appropriate authorities. “If you discover mines, move to a safe distance and notify the appropriate authorities,” Shanko added. Residents are asked to take this warning seriously and not to take any risks, even if the objects appear to be safe.

On November 1, in the Dnipro district of Kherson, two men, aged 67 and 60, were injured by mine explosions. One of them suffered blast trauma and shrapnel wounds to his arms and legs; the other suffered blast trauma and a leg injury. Both men were taken to the hospital, where they are receiving the necessary medical care.

In Kherson and other coastal communities, mines can be found in any area—there are no safe places. These areas are potentially mined due to Russian shelling, drone attacks, and remote mining.

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