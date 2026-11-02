Cloudy weather is expected in Ukraine on November 2, with fog in some areas and temperatures up to +12°

On Monday, November 2, most regions of Ukraine will be cloudy, but with no significant precipitation. Daytime temperatures will reach up to +12° in some areas. Light rain is possible at night in the northeast of the country and during the day in the south of the Odesa region. Fog is forecast in some areas in the morning.

The second day of November in Ukraine begins with typical autumn gloom, but without significant precipitation. Light rain is expected only at night in some parts of the country’s northeast and during the day in the southern part of the Odesa region. In the Carpathians, as well as in the east and northeast, fog is expected in some areas at night and in the morning. Winds will be from the northwest, and in the southern part, from the northeast, at 5–10 m/s.

Temperatures will range from 2–7° at night to 7–12° during the day, reaching up to 15° in the southeastern part of the country.

Through November 13, low autumn low-water conditions will persist on certain rivers in the Dniester basin (Lviv Oblast) and the sub-basins of the Syan (Lviv Oblast) and the Western Bug (Lviv and Volyn Oblasts). Water levels will remain close to the lowest values recorded since observations began, and in some areas, below those levels. River flow will remain low, in some places below the criteria for low water; on some small rivers, there may be no flow at all.

A Level III hazard alert—brown—has been issued.

On Monday, November 2, it will be cloudy in Kyiv, with no significant precipitation. The wind will be from the northwest at 5–10 m/s. Temperatures in the Kyiv region will range from 2–7° at night to 7–12° during the day; in Kyiv, temperatures will range from 4–6° at night to 7–9° during the day.

Source: Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center

A gradual cooling is expected in Ukraine in November, though overall the month may be warmer than the climatic norm. Forecasters do not predict severe or prolonged frosts.

Starting November 4, precipitation in the form of rain mixed with wet snow is possible in Ukraine. At the same time, according to preliminary forecasts, the average air temperature for the month will be in line with the climate norm.

This winter in Ukraine, precipitation may exceed the climate norm by 20–40%. However, this does not mean the season will be snowy: due to the prevalence of warm air from the Atlantic, precipitation will often fall as rain or wet snow.

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