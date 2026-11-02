Ukrainians flooded the internet with memes after the "Air Raid Alert" app was hacked

Following a cyberattack on the “Air Raid Alert” app, Ukrainians began receiving fake alerts about radiation and chemical hazards, street fighting, and even nuclear strikes. The incident quickly sparked a wave of jokes and memes on social media.

On the evening of November 1, app users began receiving false messages about alleged emergency threats. Among them were warnings about radiation and chemical hazards, the threat of street fighting, and reports of a nuclear alert.

One of the fake alerts read: “Hi! There’s going to be a nuclear alert across all of Ukraine right now. Don’t worry, ‘Oreshnik’ is on its way.”

Ukrainians quickly reacted to the situation on social media. Users began posting memes mocking the content of the messages and the very fact that unofficial alerts were appearing in an app they use to receive warnings about real airborne threats.

As a reminder, Ukraine’s nationwide alert system is operating without any disruptions.

Previously, in Kyiv, the Air Alert app distributed a false radiation warning.

Following this, the Air Force announced a possible breach of the alert app.

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