Ukraine's nationwide emergency alert system is operating without a hitch — Ministry of Internal Affairs

As of the morning of November 2, Ukraine’s nationwide emergency alert system is operating without any disruptions. This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs’ Communications Department reported this this morning, citing data from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

“The nationwide alert system is operating normally. All threat alerts are being transmitted to regional administrations and, accordingly, to street-level alert systems,” the statement said.

The ministry urged Ukrainians to follow official information from local authorities and pay attention to announcements made over public address systems.

“Once again, we urge citizens under no circumstances to click on third-party links or share unverified information,” the agency added.

Earlier, Russia reported a cyberattack on the Ministry of Emergency Situations app.

Prior to that, the Air Alert app in Kyiv had disseminated a false radiation warning.

Following this, the Air Force reported a possible breach of the alert app.

Read us on