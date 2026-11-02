In Odesa, the SBU’s military counterintelligence unit detained a former merchant ship sailor suspected of working for Russia’s FSB. According to the investigation, the man was gathering information on the positions of Ukrainian air defense systems and passing it on to the Russian intelligence service. The occupiers could have used this data to guide attack drones toward the city.

The Security Service of Ukraine’s military counterintelligence unit detained a former merchant ship sailor in Odesa who is suspected of treason. According to investigators, after retiring, the man began collaborating with the Russian FSB and passing intelligence to them. According to law enforcement officials, the man was recruited to collaborate with the Russian intelligence service by an acquaintance. The acquaintance had previously worked for the Odesa police but later moved to Russia. Investigators believe that he served as the intermediary between the former sailor and FSB representatives.

The investigation established that the suspect’s main task was to identify the combat positions of the Ukrainian air defense forces protecting the skies over Odesa. The Russian side could have used the gathered information to plan strikes and guide attack drones. To locate the necessary targets, the man traveled around Odesa and the surrounding areas by bicycle. During these trips, he discreetly took photos and videos of locations that might be of interest to Russian intelligence. According to the SBU, the suspect was gathering intelligence in this manner for subsequent transmission to the Russians.

Law enforcement officials also uncovered correspondence in which a contact—who identified himself as an FSB officer—discussed gathering information in Odesa and methods of communicating with the alleged agent. According to the investigation, these materials may indicate that his actions were coordinated with the Russian intelligence service. The SBU noted that the suspect was exposed in advance. The man was detained at his place of residence. At the same time, law enforcement officials took measures to secure the Defense Forces’ bases in the area where he was gathering information.

During searches, a video camera and a smartphone were seized from the detainee. According to investigators, he used these devices to gather intelligence and communicate with FSB representatives. In addition, law enforcement officials documented instances in which the man expressed support for the Kremlin regime in conversations with those around him. At the same time, key evidence in the case is expected to consist of materials confirming his probable collaboration with the Russian intelligence service.

Investigators have charged the man under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine—treason committed under martial law. The suspect is currently being held in custody without the right to bail. If his guilt is proven in court, he faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property. This was reported by the SBU.

The Counterintelligence Directorate of the Security Service of Ukraine detained an 18-year-old resident of Odesa in Kyiv who is suspected of treason. According to the investigation, he provided Russian intelligence services with coordinates for attacks on Odesa and Dnipro, gathered information on Ukraine’s air defense and defense industries, and was preparing a terrorist attack in the capital.

In the Rivne region, an FSB agent who was preparing to blow up a section of railroad track in front of a freight train was sentenced to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property. The man was supposed to plant an explosive device and remotely detonate it while the train was moving. The SBU detained him back in January 2025—before he had a chance to plant the explosives.

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