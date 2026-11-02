A resident of the Ovruch community will stand trial for smuggling men across the border

Prosecutors from the Korosten District Prosecutor’s Office have notified a 33-year-old resident of the Ovruch community in Zhytomyr Oblast that he is suspected of attempting to facilitate the illegal smuggling of persons across Ukraine’s state border.

The investigation revealed that the suspect, acting in collusion with unidentified individuals, transported men of draft age to the border zone, receiving $1,500 for each person. In April 2026, he transported three people from Kyiv for $4,500, and in May, he transported two more men from Zhytomyr for $3,000.

Law enforcement officers apprehended the suspect during another attempt to transport three people. While trying to flee, the man abandoned his passengers and the vehicle. Investigators from the Zhytomyr Regional Police are currently conducting a pretrial investigation.

Source: Press Service of the Zhytomyr Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

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