In Ivano-Frankivsk, a 38-year-old local resident was notified that he is suspected of desecrating the graves of fallen Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers.

The court ordered him to be held in custody, with the possibility of posting bail of nearly 200,000 hryvnias.

According to the investigation, the incident occurred on October 31 at approximately 12:30 a.m. on the Alley of Heroes of Glory at the city cemetery. The man damaged 15 graves of defenders: he scattered flowers, wreaths, and oil lamps; removed flags; knocked over wooden benches; and damaged the decorations on the headstones.

The suspect was tracked down and detained on November 1. Prosecutors are currently preparing a motion to order a forensic psychiatric evaluation for him.

The man is charged with desecrating graves out of hooliganism. Under this charge, he faces up to seven years in prison.

Source: Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Prosecutor’s Office

The Ukrainian Embassy in Poland has called on Polish authorities to promptly investigate an act of vandalism targeting a Ukrainian memorial site in the Bialystok area near the village of Liski in the Lublin Voivodeship.

In the Latvian city of Daugavpils, law enforcement officers detained a 23-year-old man who committed an act of vandalism against a state symbol of Ukraine. He could face a prison sentence.

In downtown Kyiv, law enforcement officers detained a man who was mocking the “Alley of Flags” on Independence Square.

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