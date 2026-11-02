The criminal case against NABU Director Semen Kryvonos has been closed.

Acting Prosecutor General Anton Kovalsky explained that the written notice of suspicion, signed by former Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, was not actually served.

According to Kovalsky, the document was sent by mail on behalf of an individual, not the Office of the Prosecutor General. Furthermore, there was no instruction for an investigator from the State Bureau of Investigation (DBR) or another prosecutor to deliver the notice of suspicion in person.

At the same time, a note regarding its delivery initially appeared in the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations, even though this had not actually taken place. The note was later removed, and SBI investigators decided to close the case.

Kovalsky added that he communicates with Kryvonos by phone and in person, but they have not discussed the details of this criminal case.

On September 14, suspended Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko published a screenshot of a tracking report for a mail item containing a notice of suspicion addressed to NABU Director Semen Kryvonos.

The Anti-Corruption Action Center stated that Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko allegedly left Ukraine after signing the notice of suspicion against NABU Director Semen Kryvonos. The Anti-Corruption Action Center claims that this may have been done in exchange for the opportunity to leave the country.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office have denied Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko’s statements regarding the alleged notice of suspicion against NABU Director Semen Kryvonos and offers of immunity.

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