The Security Service of Ukraine has identified approximately 100 individuals who participated in the riots in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka. This was reported by Rudnytskyi, the deputy head of the SBU. Law enforcement officials are currently conducting searches, deciding whether to detain the suspects, and notifying them of the charges against them.

The police have already detained a woman who identified herself as a medical worker and an ambulance driver. Interior Minister Vygivsky clarified that two men in the building were serving as reservists, while the rest were scheduled to begin training on November 9. The National Guard had legally leased the building itself.

Source: Rudnytskyi, Deputy Head of the Security Service of Ukraine.

Kyrylo Budanov, Head of the Office of the President, stated that those responsible for the events in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka will be identified and held accountable. According to him, an impartial investigation has already been launched by the Prosecutor General’s Office and the relevant law enforcement agencies.

Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, has sent inquiries to law enforcement agencies regarding the incident in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka. The Ombudsman is demanding that the circumstances of the incident be clarified, that the legal grounds for the presence of military personnel and National Guard representatives in the building be verified, and that the actions of all those involved be assessed.

The military unit’s deployment site in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka housed servicemen who had participated in the defense of Mariupol and Azovstal, survived Russian captivity, and returned to duty. This was reported by Military Ombudswoman Olga Reshetilova.

Those whose unlawful actions are established must be held accountable in accordance with the law, she noted.

Earlier, the State Bureau of Investigation (DBR) opened a case regarding the clashes in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka.

As a reminder, Budanov responded to the events in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka.

The Azov Corps commented on the clash near the deployment site in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka.

Video: In Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, a crowd tried to free the mobilized soldiers from a bus.

The commander of the National Guard acknowledged that those returned from the Special Military Unit were being held in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka.

Video: Twenty-five people were found in a house in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka; four were injured.

As a reminder, military command is rushing to the Kyiv suburbs: details of the incident.

Read us on