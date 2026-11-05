Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on statements made by American businessman Elon Musk regarding Russian military casualties in the war against Ukraine.

“We don’t like his attitude toward this war, when he speculates about how Russia is losing soldiers,” Zelenskyy said.

He also emphasized that Russia is the aggressor and that its troops are on foreign territory.

“As for the aggressor—may God bless them so that they lose soldiers who are on foreign territory, not on their own soil,” the president added.

In addition, Zelenskyy commented on the possible humorous nature of Musk’s remarks, noting that he does not understand that kind of humor.

“I don’t know if he’s being serious or joking. These aren’t the kinds of jokes I can understand, even though I understand jokes very well,” said the head of state.

A teaser for the program was published on November 4 on the YouTube channel of ZDF, the German public broadcaster.

The head of state made this statement in the teaser for the ZDF Magazin Royale program on YouTube.

As a reminder, American billionaire Elon Musk made an ironic comment on the results of the U.S. midterm elections, during which Republican candidates suffered a series of defeats. The businessman joked that his alleged “space lasers,” intended to interfere with the voting, didn’t work this time.

The U.S. Democratic Party scored significant victories in the midterm elections on November 3, strengthening its position in both chambers of Congress. The election results dealt a serious blow to President Donald Trump amid voter dissatisfaction with the economic situation and the war with Iran.

The Democrats won enough seats to take control of the U.S. House of Representatives and the Senate in the midterm elections. Chinese social media users reacted to the results in different ways: some criticized the American political system, while others discussed how President Donald Trump’s continued political influence might affect Beijing’s interests.

In the U.S., according to a projection by Decision Desk HQ, Democrat Sam Forstag is projected to win the House of Representatives race in Montana’s 1st District. He is leading Republican candidate Aaron Flint in the race for the vacant seat.

Yevgeny Windman, a U.S. Representative from Virginia’s 7th congressional district who is of Ukrainian descent, has been re-elected to Congress. He secured a decisive victory over Republican candidate Doug A. Ollivant.

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