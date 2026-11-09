Customs officials prevented a shipment of collectible silver coins from being imported into Ukraine

Customs and border guards detained a resident of the Carpathian region at the “Shehyni–Medyka” border crossing who was attempting to illegally import an undeclared shipment of collectible silver coins into Ukraine.

According to customs officials, during an inspection of a Mercedes-Benz vehicle—whose driver had chosen the “green corridor” for crossing—they discovered modern commemorative coins from the Royal Canadian Mint, the Perth Mint in Australia, items from the “Chinese Myths and Dragons” series, as well as 25-dollar silver coins commemorating the canonization of Pope John Paul II. A report was filed against the 62-year-old offender under Part 2 of Article 471 of the Customs Code of Ukraine, and the value of the numismatic collection is currently being determined.

Source: State Customs Service.

Earlier, customs officers, while inspecting international mail shipments, discovered five icons from the late 19th to early 20th centuries that were being sent from Kropyvnytskyi to the United States.

In the Chernivtsi region, on the border with Romania, authorities thwarted an attempt to smuggle a collection of antique coins and a book from the 18th–20th centuries out of Ukraine.

Law enforcement officials also shut down a smuggling channel through which coins made of precious metals were being taken out of Ukraine. An employee of the Boryspil Customs Office was involved in the scheme.

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