Exchange Rates as of November 13, 2026: The Dollar Rose, While the Euro and the Zloty Fell

The National Bank of Ukraine has published the official foreign exchange rates for Friday, November 13, 2026. Compared to the previous banking day, November 12, the U.S. dollar rose in value, while the euro and the Polish zloty declined.

The regulator set the official exchange rate for the dollar at 45.38 UAH.

The regulator set the official exchange rate for the dollar at 45.38 UAH, the euro at 50.33 UAH, and the Polish zloty at 11.43 UAH.

This was reported by the NBU.

The National Bank of Ukraine raised the discount rate from 16% to 16.5% due to mounting price pressures and worsening inflation expectations.

Controlled devaluation or a sharp collapse: why the NBU is letting the hryvnia float and what will happen to exchange rates.

The National Bank raised the dollar exchange rate and strengthened the hryvnia against the euro.

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