The full bail amount of 65 million hryvnias was posted for SBU General Serhiy Duka

On November 13, attorney Yuriy Sukhov reported that the full amount of bail set by the court had been posted for Serhiy Duka, the former first deputy head of the SBU’s Department for the Protection of National Statehood. The bail amount is 65 million hryvnias.

“The bail for SBU General Serhiy Duka has been paid in full. Now we’ll see what happens next…,” he said.

Earlier, detained SBU General Serhiy Duka wrote a letter from the pretrial detention center.

As a reminder, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) announced that they had charged five members of a criminal organization that was uncovered the day before during Operation “Carthage.” Among the suspects are the group’s organizer and high-ranking officials from the Security Service of Ukraine and the National Police.

Detectives from the National Anti-Corruption Bureau detained General Serhiy Duka, first deputy head of the SBU’s Department for the Protection of National Statehood. The arrest took place as part of the operation to expose the criminal organization known as “Carthage,” whose members systematically bribed high-ranking law enforcement officials to ensure the unimpeded operation of fraudulent call centers.

Video: Detained SBU General Duka was involved in a traffic accident with Lyashko four years ago.