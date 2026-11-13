How much will Christmas trees cost in Ukraine this year, and when will they go on sale?

The state-owned enterprise “Forests of Ukraine” plans to harvest more than 75,000 fir, pine, and spruce trees for the winter holidays. Some of the trees were grown on special plantations, while the rest will be harvested as part of forest maintenance. It is not yet known exactly when the sale of Christmas trees will begin or how much they will cost—these details are still being finalized.

This year, branches of the “Forests of Ukraine” state enterprise plan to harvest over 75,000 Christmas trees. Of these, about 51,000 were grown on special plantations created specifically for growing fir trees and other conifers for the holidays. Another 24,000 trees will be harvested during forest maintenance logging. Such work is carried out to remove some trees and create better growing conditions for others.

If demand is higher, the company will be able to increase the volume of harvesting. In total, legally established limits allow for the harvesting of over 311,000 Christmas trees from special plantations.

To track and label the prepared products, the branches’ warehouses already have over 157,000 tags and self-adhesive labels. These are needed so that buyers can verify the tree’s origin and ensure it was harvested legally.

When will Christmas trees go on sale, and how much will they cost?

The State Enterprise “Forests of Ukraine” has not yet announced the exact date when Christmas trees will go on sale. The enterprise is still coordinating with its branches to determine when retail locations will open, where exactly they will operate, and which trees will be available to customers. They are also determining the sales channels and product range. In other words, the final list of locations where you can buy a fir, pine, or spruce tree is still being finalized.

Prices have not yet been finalized either. The cost will depend on several factors: the tree species, its height, the region, and the method of sale. Therefore, the price for trees of the same size may vary depending on where they are purchased.

The State Enterprise “Forests of Ukraine” promises to release official information once it has collected all the data from its branches. At that time, buyers will be able to find out when sales begin, the addresses of the retail locations, and how much the Christmas trees will cost.

How to Check If a Christmas Tree Was Harvested Legally

When buying a Christmas tree, look for a special tag or self-adhesive label. Using the number on it, you can verify whether the tree is officially registered and where it comes from. To do this, use the online service “Check Christmas Trees.” In the appropriate section, enter the number indicated on the tag or label, and then compare the information on the screen with the tree you intend to purchase.

This will help ensure that the Christmas tree is of legal origin. If the information in the service does not match the markings on the tree or the check yields no results, you should ask the seller to explain the product’s origin.

However, this check does not confirm the presence of FSC or PEFC environmental certifications. The service displays data on the tree’s origin based on official records, while information regarding certification must be verified separately with the seller for a specific tree or batch of products. This was reported by the State Enterprise “Forests of Ukraine.”

A new Christmas concept titled “Light Within” has been developed for Kyiv’s main Christmas tree. It has already been submitted to the city administration for consideration. A decision on the initiative is expected within 10–15 days. After that, it will become clear whether the proposed concept will be implemented in the decoration of the capital’s main Christmas tree.

In the city of Sheptytskyi in Lviv Oblast, work began on November 2 to install the main New Year’s tree on Vicheva Square. Thus, Sheptytskyi became the first city in Ukraine to begin preparations for this season’s Christmas and New Year’s holidays.

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