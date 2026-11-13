On November 16, Ukrposhta will issue a new stamp titled “Ukrainian Salo” with a print run of 540,000 copies. It will be added to the “National Dishes” series.

On the stamp, artist Natalia Kokhal depicts salo with garlic, green onions, horseradish, and pickles.

The release will also include envelopes, art cards, and presentation folders.

The “National Dishes” series has been in circulation since 2018. Previous stamps have featured a Kyiv-style cutlet, Kyiv cake, Ukrainian sausage, Crimean Tatar chebureki, and varenyky with cherries.

The new issue will be available for purchase at Ukrposhta branches, philatelic shops, and online.

Source: Ukrposhta.

On October 12, Military Chaplain Day, Ukrposhta unveiled a new stamp issue featuring the Archangel Gabriel—the heavenly patron of Ukraine’s military intelligence. The issue includes a sheet with eight stamps and an art envelope.

The national postal operator, JSC “Ukrposhta,” officially released the new stamp set “80 Years of JSC ‘Antonov’: Ukraine’s Engineering Power” into philatelic circulation. A special cancellation ceremony took place on June 2, 2026, in the aviation training hangar of the State University “Kyiv Aviation Institute.”

Ukrposhta issued a stamp in honor of Ukrainian skeleton racer Vladislav Geraskevich, whom the IOC disqualified due to his “memorial helmet.”