An underground poker club was uncovered in Kharkiv: three members of the group were convicted

An illegal gambling establishment was operating in the Osnovyanskyi District of Kharkiv under the guise of a “sports poker club.” Visitors purchased chips with cash, placed bets, and could exchange them for cash after the game ended. The establishment operated without the proper licenses and did not pay taxes.

Prosecutors proved the guilt of three members of an organized group involved in this illegal business. The total amount of fines imposed on the defendants exceeds 2 million hryvnias.

A resident of Kharkiv organized the scheme in July 2024. He enlisted two acquaintances—a man and a woman—to participate in the operation. The group members divided responsibilities among themselves in advance.

The organizer found and rented a venue and purchased poker gaming equipment. The two accomplices set up the hall, workstations for dealers and croupiers, and video surveillance systems. In addition, they served as “administrators”—welcoming visitors, exchanging cash for poker chips, running the games, and paying out winnings.

Only vetted customers were allowed into the gaming hall. The value of the chips in the game corresponded to the value of real money. Players could join the game and leave the table at any time. A commission was deducted from each “pot”—the accomplices later divided this profit among themselves.

In early November 2024, law enforcement officials shut down the illegal gambling operation and conducted a series of authorized searches. Eight poker tables, nearly 5,000 gambling chips, 13 decks of cards, cash, and other items were seized. The three accomplices were notified of the charges against them.

During the court hearing, all three defendants confirmed the facts of the case, expressed sincere remorse, but disagreed with the legal classification of their actions. Based on the public prosecution brought by prosecutors from the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office, they were found guilty of illegally organizing and conducting gambling without a license, as well as in organizing and operating an establishment for the purpose of providing access to gambling, committed by an organized group (Part 3 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 203-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The court sentenced each of them to a fine of 680,000 hryvnias and barred them from engaging in activities related to the organization and operation of gambling for a period of 3 years. The seized gambling equipment, computer hardware, and cash were subject to special confiscation as revenue for the state.

The pretrial investigation was conducted by detectives from the Territorial Department of the Bureau of Economic Security in the Poltava region.

For reference: the verdict has not yet become final; the appeal period is still ongoing. This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office. Video: An administrator of an illegal casino will stand trial in Zakarpattia. We previously reported that the Economic Security Bureau of Ukraine suspected the largest online gambling licensee of tax evasion amounting to 1.2 billion hryvnias. The Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office has filed an indictment with the court against five Russians and five Ukrainian citizens who set up an illegal online casino that transferred nearly 3 billion hryvnias of its profits to Russia.

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