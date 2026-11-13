Today, the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) continued its questioning of Pavlo Kyrylenko, the head of the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine.

During the hearing, the prosecutor focused on questions regarding digital evidence that investigators had seized from a hard drive.

In particular, the defendant was shown several video recordings and photographs.

A video showing an inspection of an apartment. Pavlo Kyrylenko confirmed that he recognized the premises but stated that he did not film the video. According to him, the video could not have been stored on his phone.

Photographs of the apartment’s interior. Kirilenko admitted that he lived in this apartment but claims that he moved in only in September 2023. At the same time, the photographs examined by investigators were taken in June 2023.

Video from inside a BMW X3. The defendant agreed that his voice can be heard in the recording and that the hand on the steering wheel “appears to be his.” He suggested that his son might have filmed the video.

During the hearing, the defendant also stated that he feared journalists might misrepresent his words.

The judge noted that the situation depends primarily on Kyrylenko himself: the clearer and more specific his answers to questions are, the less need there will be for clarifications from the court and the prosecution.

“If it were up to me, I wouldn’t be standing here,” the AMCU chairman replied.

After that, the prosecutor concluded her questioning of Pavlo Kyrylenko. At the next court hearing, the defense will begin questioning the defendant.

As a reminder, according to the prosecution, Pavlo Kyrylenko illegally enriched himself and failed to declare property belonging to him. The total value of the assets in question is estimated at 72 million hryvnias.

Earlier, the High Anti-Corruption Court denied permission for Pavlo Kyrylenko, head of the Antimonopoly Committee, to travel to Paris to participate in events organized by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

The case regarding the failure to declare assets by Pavlo Kyrylenko, head of the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine, which was referred to the High Anti-Corruption Court last year, is being delayed. Its consideration may have to start over because the two judges hearing the case have been assigned new positions.

Criminal proceedings have been referred to court against a city council member accused of giving knowingly false testimony and declaring inaccurate information.

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