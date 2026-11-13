Ukrainians May Be Exempt from Heating Bills Due to Shelling: What the Government Is Saying

Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi stated that the government may consider waiving heating fees if the supply is interrupted due to damage caused by shelling. At the same time, he emphasized that it is still too early to discuss such a decision.

According to Koretsky, this is one of the possible measures the government might take.

“87% of all heating distribution points and municipal heating plants are operational. Where they are not operating, it is solely a deliberate decision—either to avoid drawing the enemy’s attention or because repair work is being completed. There is a specific explanation for each individual case,” Koretsky said.

He noted that the system is currently being brought back online, and eventually, all consumers will be provided with heat.

Koretsky also commented on the possibility of waiving heating charges.

“This is one of the alternative, contingency options if damage does indeed occur. If we are unable to restore service quickly, we will resort to such measures if necessary. But it is too early to discuss this now,” the prime minister added.

Koretskyi made these remarks during Question Time with the government in the Verkhovna Rada on November 13.

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